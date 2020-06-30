OBIT: Gary Allison

Funeral services for Mr. Gary Dale Allison, age 68,of Gordonsville and formerly of Baxter, will be held Wednesday, July 1st at 4pm at Dyer Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Allison Cemetery.

His family will receive friends Wednesday from 1pm until service time at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19 precautions, social distancing will be observed.

Mr. Allison died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 27, 1951 in Putnam Co. to the late Johnnie V. Allison and Lou Nell Thomas Allison.

Gary worked as a supervisor in the pipeline industry in Texas from which retired in 1996 and returned to Tennessee. He enjoyed fishing and being in nature and observing God’s creation. He was friendly and outgoing and was a people person. He was of the Church of Christ faith.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by son, Stacey Allison; brother, Daryle Allison; and brother in law, Jerry Carmack.

Gary is survived by his wife of 20 years, Vicki Kay Martin Allison; stepson, Brian (Shelby) Bennett of Cookeville, stepdaughter, Katie Bennett of Carthage; daughter, Bridgett Goff of Cookeville and Rhiannon Allison of Cookeville; grandchildren, Camden Bennett, Caleb and Cassidy Goff and Austin and Angeline Peet; brother, Herbert (Patsy) Allison of Baxter; and by sister, Roxanne Carmack of Hilham;

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Dyer Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

Dyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. (931)526-7158. You may share your thoughts and memories at www.dyerfh.com.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE