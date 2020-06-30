OBIT: Jean Huff

Mrs. Jean Huff, widow of Bobby Huff, died at 5:10 p.m. Sunday afternoon, June 28, 2020, at the age of 77 at the St. Thomas Mid-Town Hospital in Nashville.

Mrs. Huff is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where he son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Amy Huff, were to make arrangements on Monday morning, June 29th, at 10 a.m.

Mrs. Huff was the daughter of the late Wilson and Marvorine Ward of the St. Mary’s Hollow community.

The complete obituary will be in the next edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE