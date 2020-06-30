OBIT: Kurt Craig

Mr. Kurt Craig, age 33, of Cookeville and a member of the City of Cookeville Fire Department, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at his Austin Bottom home and was pronounced dead at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services from the Life Church on North Washington Avenue in Cookeville were conducted Friday morning, June 26th. Pastor D. J. Sons and Eld. Anthony Dixon officiated the 11 a.m. services.

Born Steven Curt Craig in Lebanon on June 12, 1987, he was the son of Steve Craig of the Hiwassie community and Melanie Thomas Craig Sircy of the Elmwood community.

Mr. Craig was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ray Craig, who died October 2, 2007 at the age of 66.

Also preceding him in death were his paternal great-grandparents, Mary Bell Webb Winfree, who died at the age of 86 on February 14, 2008, and Gordon Winfree Sr., who died at the age of 79 on April 3, 1998, Sarah Elizabeth Eastes Craig, who died at the age of 94 on January 9, 2018, and William Fisher Craig, who died at the age of 59 on May 27, 1990.

His maternal great-grandparents were the late Melvin B. Grisham, who died at the age of 86 on February 14, 1991, and Alma Doin Proffitt Grisham, who died at the age of 78 on April 17, 1986, Gena McMillan Thomas, who died November 19, 1978 at the age of 67, and Inell Towns Thomas, who died July 17, 1939 at the age of 24.

Mr. Craig was a 2005 graduate of Smith County High School where he was voted the most dignified boy in his senior class.

Following graduation from S.C.H.S. he studied at Tennessee Technological University, Volunteer State Community College and was a graduate of the Tennessee Fire Academy.

Before beginning his eleven year career with the Cookeville City Fire Department where he served as a Reserve/Engineer, Emergency Medical Technician, and First Responder, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Rock City-Rome Volunteer Fire Department.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his wife, Emily Suzanne Craig, and beloved children, Maizie Elizabeth Craig, Aaliyah Grace Crouch and Evan Eugene Neafus; step-mother, Tina Craig, of the Hiwassie community, step-father, Jackie Sircy of the Elmwood community; brother, Austin Craig of the Hiwassie community; maternal grandparents, Billy and Elizabeth “Libby” Grisham Thomas of the Turkey Creek community; maternal grandmother, Jean Winfree Craig of the Rome community.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Craig family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE