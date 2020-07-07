OBIT: Erlene Robinson

Mrs. Erlene (NeNe) Robinson, age 99, of the Pavilion in South Carthage, where she had made her home since December 14, 2018, died at 8:27 a.m. Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, at the Riverview Regional Medical in Carthage where she was admitted June 30th. For many years before moving to the Pavilion she made her home in the Morris Subdivision in the Tanglewood community. She was a lifelong homemaker.

Private graveside services for the family were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday morning, July 7th, with her pastor, Bro. Tim Frank officiating. Burial followed in the Robinson Family lot in section two of the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

The youngest of five children, four daughters and a son, she was born Erlene Bridgewater in the Riddleton community and was the daughter of the late Benton McMillan Bridgewater, who died at the age of 82 on December 6, 1961, and Esther Brimm, who died at the age of 56 on June 25, 1935.

All four of her siblings preceded her in death, and infant sister, Mary Brimm Bridgewater, who died June 24, 1916 at the age of 2 months, Carthage community grocery owner Casper Elmo (Bo) Bridgewater, who died November 7, 1979 at the age of 62, Lucy Jean Bridgewater Fagan, who died December 20, 2002 at the age of 83, and Ruth Allen Bridgewater Smith, who died June 7, 2006 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Robinson was the last known survivor of the 1940 graduating class of forty seven students of Smith County High School where she majored in home economics, was a member of the Lee Society, the commercial club and the expression club.

After graduation in May she was united in marriage in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on June 2, 1940 to Carthage native Walter King Robinson Jr., who preceded her in death on January 28, 2007 at the age of 83, following over sixty six years of marriage.

Mrs. Robinson was the oldest member of the Carthage First Baptist Church.

Surviving is a daughter, Martha Ann Robinson Apple and husband, Sonny, of Carthage; two grandchildren, David Apple and wife, Angela, of the Tanglewood community, Robin Apple Nixon of Nashville; five great grandchildren, Kendra Apple Birtsch and husband, Hunter, of Knoxville, Davin Apple Dillehay and husband, Seth, of South Carthage, Candice Apple of the Tanglewood community, LaShae Nixon Johnson and husband, James, Chris Nixon and wife, Megan, all of the Defeated Creek community; eight great-great-grandchildren, Nathan and Emma Johnson, Carson and Lucas Nixon, Anniston and Everett Birtsch, Lawson and Baylee Dillehay.

The Robinson family has requested memorials to the Carthage First Baptist Church.

