OBIT: Katie Lea

Katie Lea passed away on June 30, 2020 at age 80. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, was at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial followed the service. Pallbearers: Shea Lea, Brice Lea, Taylor Osborn, Will Agnew, Nick Sanders, Nolan Sanders, and Daniel Lea.

Mrs. Lea was a homemaker and a member of Rocky Valley Baptist Church. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Vols, and loved crafts. She is survived by children: Scotty (Anita) Lea, Tony (Terry) Lea, Donna (Keith) Sanders, and Bruce (Tammie) Lea; grandchildren: Rachael Nicole (Will) Agnew, Daniel Scott Lea, Shea (Kaley) Lea, Brice Lea, Shelby (Keith Rawlings) Lea, Nolan Sanders, Nick Sanders, Taylor Osborn, and Dallas (Shanna) Holland; siblings Reuben (Juanita) Hunt Jr. and Eula Mae Key; and great-grandchildren: Ava Jane Thomas, Henry Agnew, Sage Lea, and Knox Rawlings.

The family extends their deepest gratitude to caregivers Bettie Stewart, Peggy Ulmer, Dr. Peyton and his staff at Tennessee Oncology. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society Multiple Myeloma Research and/or Sherry’s Run. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.