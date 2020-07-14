OBIT: Floyd Smith

Mr. Floyd Smith, of the Defeated Creek community and a Chicago, Illinois native, was found deceased at his Lakeside Drive home on July 4, 2020. He was pronounced dead at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage at 6:39 p.m. Mr. Smith was 87 and lived alone.

He was released to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home from the Metro Medical Examiner office on Friday morning, July 10th, and he will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

The son, Ryan from Kentucky, and the daughter, Bridget from Chicago, will make further arrangements this week.

The complete obituary will be published in the next edition of the “Courier”.

