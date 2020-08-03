Obit – Mary Helen Enoch

Mary Helen Enoch age 80 of Lebanon died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at Quality Healthcare. Born May 20, 1940 in Carthage, she was the daughter of the late Forrest and Ova Thompson Christian and was preceded in death by her husband, Charles David Enoch; grandson, Randy Bennett and a brother, William Christian. Mary Helen is survived by her daughters, Kathy Bennett of Hartsville, Kay (James) Walls of Lebanon, Karen (Anthony) Andrews of Lafayette; grandchildren, Rhonda (Jimmy) Gregory, Jason (Libby) McDowell, Donnie Andrews, Barbie (Timmy) Moore; great grandchildren, Billy Bennett, Tabitha and Ralph Overstreet, Tiffany Gregory, Valerie, Gracie and Triston Andrews, Hunter (Ann) Watson, Haleigh Watson; Jammie (Keith) Phillips and their children, Camden and Elsie; her sisters, Ruth (L.E.) Speck and Margaret (Ebb) Kimberly; nieces and nephews. Funeral services 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Gregory and Bro. L.E. Speck officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. till service time on Tuesday. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park in Lebanon.

