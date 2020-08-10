Obit – Lester Dillon

Lester Dillon, age 84 of Hilham, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at his residence in Hilham. Graveside Services and interment was conducted from the Hilham Cemetery in Overton County on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Brother Nolan Cantrell and Brother Eric Dillon officiating. Josha Dillon, Jacob Dillon, Mason Dillon, Ezekial Dillon, Luke Dillon and Harrison Dillon served as Pallbearers. Lester B. Dillon was born on February 18, 1936, in Jackson County, TN, one of seven children born to the late Harrison and Annie (Harris) Dillon. He was married to the late Ruby Jean (Terry) Dillon on April 20, 1957, who preceded him in death on June 18, 2015. He married the former Hazel Copeland on January 21, 2017, who survives him. In addition to his parents, his brothers, Vestel Dillon and Gene Dillon and sisters, Mildred Rutherford and Irene Black, preceded him in death. Lester had been a self-employed Carpenter for most of his life. He was of the Christian faith and left behind a testimony of being saved. In addition to his wife, Hazel, he is survived by, sons and and daughters-in-law, Mike and Marsha Dillon of Cookeville, TN, Mark and Gina Dillon of Carthage, TN, Matt and Alesha Dillon of Riddleton, TN, Marty and Jennifer Dillon of Lafayette. TN, brothers and sisters-in-law, Shirley and Peggy Dillon, Aaron and Judy Dillon, all of Livingston, TN., 11 grandchildren, Mason Dillon, Mallory Dillon, both of Carthage, Madison and husband, Sam Ray of Maurapaus, LA, Josh Dillon of Oak Ridge, and Jacob and his wife, Kristin Dillon of Clarksville, Victoria Dillon and Harrison Dillon of Lafayette, Zeke Dillon, Luke Dillon, Lilly Dillon, and Suzy Dillon, all of Riddleton, 3 great-grandchildren, Elijah Dillon, Noah Dillon, and Kayleigh Dillon.

