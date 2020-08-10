Obit – Mr. James Floyd Alvis

Mr. James Floyd Alvis, age 76 formerly of Smith County, TN, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.



Mr. Alvis was born September 22, 1943 in the Hogan’s Creek Community of Smith County, TN, a son of the late James “Jim” Alvis and Myrtle Conners Alvis. He was also preceded in death by Siblings; Lloyd Alvis, Floyd Alvis, Kathleen Barrett, Della Hesson, JoAnn Wade, and Katie Hunt.



Mr. Alvis is survived by Brother; Jimmy T. (Darlene) Alvis of Lebanon, TN, and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Alvis are scheduled to be conducted at the Gordonsville Cemetery on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 2PM with Bro. Steve Waller officiating.



Family and friends will gather at the cemetery just prior to the graveside services.