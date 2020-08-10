Obit – Mr. Raymond Hart

Mr. Raymond Hart, age 92, of Hermitage, died Thursday, August 6, at Tristar Summit in Hermitage. He is survived by wife, Gladys Bane Hart; son, Dennis Hart and wife Glenda of Mortons Gap, KY, 2 step-sons, Wayne Sanders and wife Natalie of Murfreesboro, Tony Sanders of Lebanon; 6 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hart is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Tuesday morning, August 11 at 11:00 AM. Bishop Ronnie Banks will officiate. Dennis Hart and Wayne Sanders will present eulogies. Interment in the Prosperity Cemetery in the Prosperity Community. Serving as pallbearers are: David Hart, Bryan Hart, Donnie Graves, Chris Sanders, Landen Werthan, William Davenport.

Visitation will begin on Monday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM and on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the church of your choice.

Sanderson Funeral Home