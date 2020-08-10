Obit – Ms. Betty Franklin

Mrs. Betty Franklin, of South Carthage, died at the age of 78 at 4:28 a.m. Wednesday morning August 5, 2020 at the Quality Center for Rehab and Healing Center in Lebanon where she was admitted July 30th suffering from pneumonia.

Bro. Bill Smith officiated at the 1 p.m. Friday afternoon August 7th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her grandson, Derrick Brooks, delivered the eulogy. Burial followed in the Franklin family plot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

One of two daughters of the late George Mea who died October 19, 1979 at the age of 65 and Lena Susie Ray Mea who died October 15, 2013 at the age of 95., she was born Betty Sue Mea in the Highland Community of Jackson County on March 3, 1942.

Mrs. Franklin was a 1960 graduate of the Jackson County Central High School.

She formally worked at the Carthage Shirt Corporation and was employed in the deli at both the former Carthage Foodland and Carthage Bestway.

She attended the New Life Church on Cookeville Highway in South Carthage.

She was preceded in death by the father of her children, former South Carthage Mayor and businessman, L. B. Franklin who died at the age of 73 on November 26, 2013.

Surviving are her two children, a daughter, Debbie Franklin Taylor of Carthage; son, Joie Franklin and wife Kim of South Carthage; sister, Pauline Turner of Lebanon, Virginia; five grandchildren, Derrick Brooks, Angie Fields and husband Junior, Justin Taylor and fiancée Tina Thomas, Jay Franklin, Landen “Bo” Franklin; six great-grandchildren, Hannah, Carson, Addison, Madalyn, Jayden, and Emma; son-in-law, Wayne Taylor of Carthage.

