Obit – Mr. Mack Clariday

Mr. Mack Clariday, of Lafayette, died at 7:47 a.m. at the Centennial Medical Center in Nashville on Saturday morning August 15, 2020. Mr. Clariday was 78.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday afternoon August 18th at 1 p.m. from the Lafayette Chapel of Anderson and Son Funeral Home. Eld. Chris Crowder and Eld. Shawn Shoulders officiated and burial followed in the Clariday family lot in the West section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Masonic Chapel services were conducted Monday evening August 17th at 7 p.m. by the Hillsdale Masonic Lodge # 664 F & AM of which Mr. Clariday was a fifty year member.

One of thirteen children of the late Arthur Thomas Clariday who died at the age of 75 on November 11, 1976 and Mary Elizabeth Gregory Clariday who died at the age of 71 on March 7, 1976, he was born Mack Stephens Clariday in Dixon Springs on March 8, 1942.

Mr. Clariday was retired from the maintenance department at the Ross Gear Division of the T. R. W. Company in Lebanon with thirty three years of service.

He was a member of the Days Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church.

He proudly and honorably served our country with the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

Mr. Clariday was a lifetime member of the Lafayette Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Mr. Clariday was preceded in death by seven siblings, Texas surgeon Dr. John Clariday who died October 7, 2016 at the age of 91, Polly Key Clariday who died January 18, 2020 at the age of 75, James Clariday who died February 23, 2000 at the age of 73, Billy J. Clariday who died June 11, 2004 at the age of 70, former Metro Nashville Councilman Jack Franklin Clariday who died February 21, 2013 at the age of 84, Jean Clariday Roddy and Nancy Clariday Smith.

Surviving is his wife Veva Glover Clariday; Juan Clariday, Shay Tom Clariday and wife Vickye, Scott Clariday and companion Devon Bray all of Lafayette; grandchildren, Wyatt Clariday, Keeley Clariday, Brody Clariday, Kinley Brown, Jordon Steen, Donavyn Green, Taylor Green and Sydney Green; two sisters, Dot Oliver of Murfreesboro, Peggy Church of Hartsville; three brothers, Charles Clariday and wife Barbara of Nashville, Donald Clariday and wife Navie of Orangeburg, South Carolina,

Lillard Clariday of Hartsville.

The Clariday family requests memorials to the Hillsdale Masonic Lodge # 664 F & AM.

