Obit – Mrs. Bambi Crowder Ritter

Mrs. Bambi Crowder Ritter , age 49, of South Carthage, died Monday morning, August 31 at Riverview Regional in Carthage. She is survived by: husband, Jeff Ritter; son, Manson Poteet and wife Jordan of Ferderlane, IN, mother, Shirlee Crowder of Smyrna, father, Tommy Crowder of South Carthage, sister, Charity Benttner and husband Tim of Smyrna, 2 grandchildren, Knox Owens Poteet, Everly Poteet.

Mrs. Ritter will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A private service will be conducted for the family.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE