Obit – Mrs. Joyce Kirby

Mrs. Joyce Kirby, age 77, of the Brush Creek community died Friday afternoon, August 28, 2020, at her daughter’s Dry Fork Road home. She was pronounced deceased at 2:35 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage.

Graveside services were conducted Monday afternoon, August 31st, at 3 p.m. with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating. Burial followed in section two at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

One of seven children born to the late Tobe England and Audrey McGahey, she was born Joyce Marie England in Hickman County, Tennessee on July 6, 1943.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Davidson, and a son, Michael Davidson, a granddaughter, Bridget Layman, sister, Shirley England Potts, and a brother, Wayne England.

Mrs. Kirby was united in marriage in Trousdale County to J. W. Kirby on January 3, 1981 and he preceded her in death at the age of 70 on September 30, 2006.

Mrs. Kirby was a hard worker and held various positions until her retirement.

Surviving are her two daughters, Vivian Davidson Vaughn of the Brush Creek community, Tammy Davidson Bratcher and husband, Ricky, of Mt. Juliet; seven grandchildren, Bridgett England Stewart and husband, Jason, of the Turkey Creek community, Jessica Bratcher and husband, Kevin, of LaVergne, Sylvia McCain and husband, Sam, Bryan Bratcher and wife, Jessica, Hailey Kahn, Niquita Khan and Mandy Davidson, all of Smyrna; twenty great-grandchildren; three brothers, Dwight, Bobby, and Glenn England, all of Centerville Tennessee.

