Obit – Mrs. Melba Rich

Mrs. Melba Rich, age 79, a homemaker of the Pleasant Shade Community, died Saturday evening April 18, 2020 at 8:47 p.m. at the family’s Pleasant Shade Highway home surrounded by her family. She was pronounced deceased at 9:42 p.m. by HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin, who had been assisting the family with her care since January 17th of this year.

Private graveside services were conducted at the Pleasant Shade Cemetery on Monday afternoon April 20th at 3 p.m. with Mrs. Rich’s pastor Eld. Scott Rigsby and Eld. Gerald Ragland officiating. The burial followed the 3 p.m. services in the Rich family lot.

Born Melba Sue Brooks in the Maynard Hollow in the Cartwright community on March 8, 1941, she was one of six children of the late Mathie B. “Knockie Bow” Brooks Sr. who died at the age of 81 on November 13, 1981 and Lora Ellen Gregory Brooks who died at the age of 87 on December 21, 1996.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Ruth Brooks Smith and her husband Glenn, by two brothers, Mathie B. Brooks Jr. who died in 2009 at the age of 65 and Ronald Lee Brooks who died October 10, 2019 at the age of 80 and his wife Shirley, sisters-in-law, Wilma Green Brooks and Dollie Ann Rich Adams and brother-in-law, James E. Thompson.

Mrs. Rich was united in marriage on December 26, 1956 at the home of then Justice of the Peace Willie Taylor to Pleasant Shade Community native Joseph (Joe) Taylor Rich.

Mrs. Rich was saved and joined by baptism the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church on July 19, 1983.

Surviving in addition to her husband Joe, of over sixty three years, are their four children, Joseph Arnold Rich and wife Debbie Bush Rich, Jerry Rich and wife Becky Barnes Rich all of the Pleasant Shade Community, Bro. Jackie Rich and wife Sherry Davenport Rich of Red Boiling Springs, Jocella Sue Rich Halliburton and husband Todd of the Pleasant Shade Community; sister, Ruby Elaine Brooks Thompson of Lafayette; brother, William Roy Brooks of the Russell Hill Community; nine grandchildren, Amy Leigh Rich Rogers and husband Ryan, JoBeth Rich McCoy and husband Dustin, Jeri Lynn Rich, Hannah Rich Denson and husband Jason, Taylor Rich and wife Tricia, Sue, Ann Halliburton Kidwell and husband Matthew, Victoria Rich, Leah Rich, Isaac Rich and like a grandchild to Mrs. Melba, Elizabeth Halliburton; five great-grandchildren, Lindsay Denson, Jake Denson, Janie Mai Rogers, Jett Denson and Colin McCoy; sisters-in-law, Bessie (Pal)Brooks of Ashland City, Melba Joy Rich Pace and husband Adam of Ruston, Louisiana, brothers-in-law, David Turney Rich and wife Almanette of Pleasant Shade, Eld. Gerald Lee Rich and wife Ronda of Pleasant Shade, James Bell Rich of Mt. Juliet, Jesse Adams of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, several nieces and nephews.

The Rich family requests memorials to the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

