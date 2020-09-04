Obit – Mrs. Susan Hedges

Mrs. Susan Hedges, age 75, of Berkeley CA passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from complications of a stroke she suffered in early March of this year.

She was born Ida Susan Sheppard in Muhlenberg County, KY on April 23, 1945 and was the daughter of Joseph W. Sheppard (1919 – 1951) and Helyn Hudson Sheppard Butler (1920 – 2006).

She was a 1963 graduate of Gordonsville High School where she was the DAR representative her senior year, and a 1968 graduate of Tennessee Tech University where she was a Music – Voice major.

Susan married Tom L. Hedges in his hometown of Modesto, CA on September 02, 1972 and they made their home in California.

She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. She was a devoted Christian and a member of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Berkeley where she was active in the choir. She had been planning a trip to Europe this summer with her church choir before she had the stroke.

Susan retired in 2007 after many years of service as the administrator and a board member of the San Francisco Early Music Society.

Susan is survived by her husband, Tom; their only child Rev. David Hedges and his wife Carly of Tucson AZ, and granddaughter Zoe.

She is also survived by her brothers: Bill Sheppard of Detroit MI; Tommy (Connie) Butler of Pleasant Shade; and Bryan Butler of Brush Creek; sisters, Elizabeth (Duane) Cates of Gallatin; and Barbara (Jim) Fuller of Lebanon.

Services were held on Tuesday, September 01, 2020 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church. The family requests that donations be made to the St. Mark’s Choir Association, 2300 Bancroft Way, Berkeley CA 94704.

