Obit – Mr. Frank Larry Rollins

Mr. Frank Larry Rollins, age 77, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on August 31, 2020.



Mr. Rollins was born April 19, 1943 in Hickman, TN, a son of the late Frank Roy Rollins and Willie Forrest Preston Rollins. He was also preceded in death by Son; Frankie Rollins on January 4, 1990, grandson; Kurt Craig on June 19, 2020, and Brother-in-Law; Kenneth Williams on November 8, 2019. Mr. Rollins was a 1963 graduate of Gordonsville High School. He worked for R.C. Matthews Contractors as a superintendent for 35 years until his retirement. He served his country for two years in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.



Mr. Rollins is survived by Bridgett. Mother of Frankie and Tina, Linda Rollins. Children; Tina (Steve) Craig of Hiwassee, TN, Kelly (Jonathon) Tidwell of Murfreesboro, TN, and Andy (Alisha) Pate of Ashland City, TN. Sisters; Joyce (Bill) Parkerson of Lancaster, TN, and Erma Williams of Gordonsville, TN. Grandchildren; Austin Craig, Sydnee Tidwell, Carson Tidwell, Andrew Pate, Andrea Pate, and Emily Craig. Great-Grandchildren; Maizie Craig, Aaliyah Crouch, and Evan Neafus. Niece; Jolonda Swafford. Cousin; Evelyn (Wayne) Lawson.



Funeral Services for Mr. Rollins are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Jimmy Guire and Bro. Bill Parkerson officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.



Visitation with the Rollins Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday from 2PM to 8PM and on Friday from 10AM until service time at 1PM.

