Obit – Ms. Josephine Thomas

Ms. Josephine Thomas, age 90 of Pleasant Shade, died Sunday morning, September 6, at her home. She is survived by: 3 children, Jackie Thomas and wife Vicky of Russell Hill, Janice Gregory and husband Gary of Pleasant Shade, Jimmy Thomas of Pleasant Shade; sister, Mary Dillard of Tanglewood; 3 grandchildren, Shannon Gregory and wife Ann, Jana Massey and husband Chris, Tabitha York and husband Carl; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, September 9, at 1:00 PM at the Pleasant Shade Upper Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Pleasant Shade. Bro. Jackie Rich will officiate. Interment in the Pleasant Shade Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Shannon Gregory, Mason Gregory, Mitchell York, Carson York, Jerry Rich and Rick Oldham.

All visitation will be at the church beginning on Tuesday afternoon from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

