Obit – Mr. Stanley Brown

Mr. Stanley Brown,Mr. Stanley Brown, age 64, of Rawls Creek, died Sunday morning, September 13 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Wanda Rigsby Brown, daughter, Kerri Fraizer and husband Harrison of Rawls Creek, 3 grandchildren, Kasi Hobbs and husband Andrew, Zaine Moore, Brady Thurman; 2 great-grandchildren, Zoey Hobbs and Peyton Potts; mother, Elizabeth Brown of Tanglewood; siblings, Roy Brown of Tanglewood, David Brown and wife Cindy of South Carolina, Sherry Davis and husband Jim of Popes Hill, Debbie Gividen of Tanglewood; brother-in-law, Wyvin Locklear of Lumberton, North Carolina; sister-in-law, Loretta Hunter and husband John of Old Hickory.

Mr. Brown is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, September 16, at 1:00 PM. Eld. Junior Dickerson will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Brent Hunter, Brian Hunter, Zaine Moore, Brady Thurman, Andrew Hobbs, Jeremy Davis, Eli Gividen.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

