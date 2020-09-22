MASSIVE POWER OUTAGE SET FOR SOUTHERN COMMUNITIES

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) is planning a major power outage which will affect thousands of residents in the southern section of the county. The power outage will affect a total 3,856 Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation (UCEMC) members. The six hour outage will take place from 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 and continue into Sunday morning, October 4. Smith County communities and areas affected by the power outage include Ivy Agee Estates, Hogan Road, Rodgers Group, Hickman, Sykes, Brush Creek, Gordonsville, New Middleton Highway, New Middleton, Brush Creek, Grant Road, Grant Highway, Alexandria Highway, Main Street Gordonsville, Stonewall, Lancaster Highway, Club Springs and Carthage Junction. The outage will also affect members in neighboring DeKalb County including Edgar Evans State Park, Temperance Hall, Dale Ridge and Cove Hollow Boat Dock. Officials say the overnight power outage is needed by TVA to conduct repairs to equipment. Residents can contact UCEMC office or visit their website ucemc.com for additional information.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!