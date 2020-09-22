ROAD SUPERINTENDENT TO UNDERGO EXTENSIVE REHAB

Funds Being Collected For Assistance

Smith County Road Superintendent Steve Coble was injured after suffering a fall at his home on September 11. The four term road superintendent is expected to undergo extensive rehabilitation. The following statement was release by the highway department Friday (September 18): “Mr. Steve Coble, road superintendent, had a major accident early Friday morning, September 11th, at his home, breaking his neck and injuring his spinal cord. He was lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Hospital and they performed surgery early Saturday (September 12) morning. At this time, he is lacking mobility, but has his sense of touch. He will be transported at the end of the week to Shepherd Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

