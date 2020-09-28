Obit – Joe T. Stewart
Joe T. Stewart, age 86, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September, 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hattie Stewart; four sisters, Alma Kinkade, Janette Marlin, Sammie Moss, Jimmie Stewart; two brothers, James Stewart, George Stewart. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Stewart; one daughter, Debbie Wilson (Mike); one son, Steve Stewart (Cheri); one sister, Shirley Stone (Paul); one brother, Ray Stewart one sister, Beth Lamons; five grandchildren, Kelli Wilson, Candace Wilson, Alyssa Roe, Amy Miller, Graylin Stewart; seven great grandchildren. Joe loved woodworking and was a family man. He enjoyed fishing and taking his family on trips to Florida when he could. Joe had a good sense of humor and will be missed by all those who knew him and loved him.