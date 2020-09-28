Obit – Joe T. Stewart

Joe T. Stewart, age 86, of Gallatin, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, September, 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Hattie Stewart; four sisters, Alma Kinkade, Janette Marlin, Sammie Moss, Jimmie Stewart; two brothers, James Stewart, George Stewart. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn Stewart; one daughter, Debbie Wilson (Mike); one son, Steve Stewart (Cheri); one sister, Shirley Stone (Paul); one brother, Ray Stewart one sister, Beth Lamons; five grandchildren, Kelli Wilson, Candace Wilson, Alyssa Roe, Amy Miller, Graylin Stewart; seven great grandchildren. Joe loved woodworking and was a family man. He enjoyed fishing and taking his family on trips to Florida when he could. Joe had a good sense of humor and will be missed by all those who knew him and loved him.

Visitation for Joe will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 10 AM until Noon at Spring Hill Funeral Home, 5110 Gallatin Road, Nashville, TN, 37216 at which time a Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be conducted from the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Spring Hill Funeral Home and Cemetery. This notice provided as a courtesy to the Stewart Family.

Bass Funeral Home