Obit – Mr. J. B. Taylor

Mr. J. B. Taylor, age 103 of Alexandria, TN, passed away Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020 at his home.



Mr. Taylor was born on March 24, 1917 in the Indian Creek community of Smithville to his parents, the late Chess & Willie Fuson Taylor. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Ruth Beckwith Taylor, infant daughter, Diana Taylor & siblings, Clyde Taylor, Colleen Snyder, Clara Nell Taylor, Obel Taylor, Willie Joe Taylor & 2 infant siblings. J.B. was born and raised on Indian Creek and lived there until the 1940s at which time construction had begun on the Dam to form Center Hill Lake. He and his family then moved to Alexandria where he would reside for the next 70 years. Mr. Taylor was a lifelong farmer. He was the oldest living member of Indian Creek Memorial Baptist church and had served as a deacon for over 40 years.



Survivors include his daughter, Judy (Eddie) Fuson of Smithville, TN. Grandson, Zachary (Leigh) Fuson of Alexandria, TN. Great Grandson, Landon Fuson of Alexandria, TN. Nieces & Nephews, Faye (Nelson) Gilreath of Smithville, TN, Linda Neal of Smithville, TN, Cathy Stem of Lascassas, TN, Dianne Myers of Lascassas, TN, Roger (Mae) Snyder of Maryville, TN, Kenny (Dorothy) Snyder of Caryville, TN & Perry (Shirley) Snyder of Mississippi. 2 Sisters-in-law, Marguerite Jones of Liberty, TN & Linda (Fred) Stanley of Donelson, TN. 1 Brother-in-law, W.J. (Jane) Tramel of Alabama. Several Cousins also survive. The family would like to say thank you to all the friends and neighbors who helped care for J.B. in the last several months.



Mr. Taylors remains rest at the Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria where funeral services are scheduled to be conducted on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 2pm at the Indian Creek Baptist Church in Smithville. Elder James T. Gibbs, Bro. Terry Fesler & Bro. Ric Lee will officiate with burial to follow at Snow Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation with the family will be on Thursday, September 24th from 3pm-8pm at Avant Funeral Home and on Friday, September 25th from 10am until the service time at 2pm at the church. At this time we are not accepting food in the funeral home kitchen facilities.



AVANT FUNERAL HOME, DIRECTORS

