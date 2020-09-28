Obit – Mr. James “Bubba” Crook

Mr. James “Bubba” Crook, age 50 of New Middleton, TN passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Crook was born on July 24, 1970 in Nashville, TN to his parents, Martha Ann Herron Crook and the late James Edward Crook. “Bubba”, as he was known by his family and friends, was a self employed painter and attended the New Middleton Baptist Church.

A Memorial Service for Mr. Crook will be held at a later time at New Middleton Baptist Church.

Survivors include his Mother, Martha Herron Crook of New Middleton, TN. Sisters, Deborah (Jerry) Cooper of New Middleton, TN and Christina Phifer (Steve George) of Unionville, TN. Nieces & Nephews, Bobby Kelly, Cory Cooper, Alexus Phifer & Dylan Phifer. Great Niece, Carly Cooper & Great Nephews, Wyatt Kelly & Braxton Pickle. Several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends also survive.

