Obit – Mrs. Anita Lorene Paris Swift

Mrs. Anita Lorene Paris Swift, age 75, of Nashville, TN, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020.



Mrs. Swift was born March 19, 1945 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of the late James Frank Paris and Velma Lorene Hines Paris. She married Former Tennessee Highway Patrol Captain, Ralph Sammy Swift on November 28, 1967 and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2018. She was a 1963 graduate of Smith County High School. Mrs. Anita worked briefly as a beautician.



She will be remembered for making people laugh. She enjoyed her soap operas, and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandson; Bradley. She will be fondly remembered for always hearing and spreading an interesting bit of gossip.



Mrs. Swift is survived by Son; Sam (Paula) Swift of Nashville, TN. Grandson; Bradley Swift. Brother; Jimmy Paris of Brentwood, TN. Niece; Stephanie Paris of Tucson, AZ.



Graveside services and Interment for Mrs. Swift are scheduled to be conducted at the Netherland Cemetery in Overton County, TN, on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 1:30PM with Eld. James T. Gibbs officiating.



Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday from 10AM until departure for the cemetery at 12PM.



Family and friends will depart from the funeral home at 12PM and meet at the cemetery at 1:30PM for the graveside service.

