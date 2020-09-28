Obit – Mrs. Carleen Duke

Mrs. Carleen Duke, of Pikeville, TN, died at 6:50 a.m. Thursday morning September 24, 2020 at the age of 89 at the Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville suffering from dementia. She had been residing at the Life Care Center of Crossville.

11 a.m. Saturday morning September 26th funeral services were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with her pastor Eld. Gayle Snoddy officiating. Burial followed in the Duke family lot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

Mrs. Duke was one of three daughters of the late Carl Hobart Maddux who died June 2, 1983 at the age of 85 and Ruth Evelyn Stone who died December 13, 2000 at the age of 98 and was born Carleen Texas Maddux in Baxter on June 3, 1931.

A sister, Lyda Bernell (Nell) Maddux Knight died July 18, 2020 at the age of 91.

Mrs. Duke was a member of the class of 1949 of the Baxter Seminary and received her General Education Degree.

On June 5, 1947 in Jamestown, Kentucky she was united in marriage to Granville Community native Charles Edward Duke.

In 1992 Mrs. Duke retired as a clerical employee of Cigna Insurance in Nashville where she was employed for over thirty four years.

Mrs. Duke was saved at the age of 20 in 1951 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Gladdice Missionary Baptist Church.

She later transferred her membership by letter to the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Goodletsville which was organized in 1774, two years before the founding of the State of Tennessee on June 1, 1776.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over seventy three years is their daughter, Sharon Duke Edwards of Nashville; sister, Joy Greer of Long Beach, California; two grandchildren, Rachel Edwards of Nashville and Scott Edwards of Dothan, Alabama.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE