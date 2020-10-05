Obit – Mrs. Elaine Maxwell Parker

Mrs. Elaine Maxwell Parker, age 67, of Buffalo Valley, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.



Mrs. Parker was born July 13, 1953, daughter of the late Christopher Columbus Maxwell and Carrie Mae Davis Maxwell. She married William Parker and he preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by Sister; Stella Frances Huff, Betty Jo Carey, and Vada Spann and Brother; James Robert Maxwell.



Mrs. Parker is survived by Sons; Roy Anderson of Livingston, TN, and Billy (Patricia) Anderson of Buffalo Valley, TN. Four grandchildren; Jackie James Anderson, Ebert Joe Anderson, Rebecca Ann (Danny) Hood, and Jessica Nicole Anderson. Great-grandson; Zachary Hood. Siblings; J.C. Maxwell of Chestnut Mound, TN, Cathy Nash of Baxter, TN, Bonnie (Steve) Harville of Elmwood, TN, JoAnn Maxwell of Elmwood, TN, and Edbert Maxwell of Elmwood, TN. Nieces; Delores (Ray) Smith, and Christina (Dennis) Fry. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.



Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Parker are scheduled to be conducted on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 2PM at the Maxwell Family Cemetery on Pea Ridge in the Chestnut Mound Community of Smith Co.



Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Tuesday from 10AM until departure for the cemetery at 1:30PM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

