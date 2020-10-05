Obit – Mrs. Elizabeth Brown

Mrs. Elizabeth Brown, a homemaker of the Tanglewood Community, died surrounded by her loving and caring family at 1:17 a.m. Sunday morning October 4, 2020 at her Dixon Springs Highway home. She was pronounced deceased at 2:39 a.m. by HighPoint Hospice who had been lovingly assisting her family with her care. Mrs. Brown was 89.

Wednesday afternoon October 7th funeral services were conducted by Bro. David Thaxton at 1 p.m. from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed by her husband of 64 years in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

One of four children born to the late George Robert (Bob) Silcox who died February 24, 1988 at the age of 88 and Mary Ellen Scott Silcox who died July 25, 1993 at the age of 91, she was born Elizabeth Virginia Silcox in Carthage on June 28, 1931.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by a sister, Stella Silcox Bane who died June 12, 2016 at the age of 74 and by a brother, William James Silcox who died October 19, 2015 at the age of 92.

At the former Western Auto Store on the square in Carthage, she was united in marriage by then Justice of the Peace H.H. White to Hilham Community native John Robert Brown. The ceremony was performed on July 16, 1949.

Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by a daughter, Lumberton, North Carolina resident Marsha Brown Locklear who died at the age of 68 on May 25, 2020 and by a son, Rawls Creek Community resident Stanley Wyatt Brown who died at the age of 64 on September 13, 2020.

Mrs. Brown was a member of the Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus Name in Lebanon.

Surviving are her four children, Roy Brown and Debbie Brown Gividen both of the Tanglewood Community, Sherry Brown Davis and husband Jim of the Popes Hill Community, David Brown of York, South Carolina; daughter-in-law, Wanda Rigsby Brown of the Rawls Creek Community; son-in-law, Wyvin Locklear of Lumberton, North Carolina; sister, Maude Silcox Comstock of the Defeated Creek Community; nine grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE