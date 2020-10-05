Obit – Mrs. Melba Dean Dickerson

Mrs. Melba Dean Dickerson, of, Lebanon and a longtime resident of the Bellwood Community, died at the age of 90 at 11:06 p.m. Sunday evening October 4, 2020 at the Wilson Manor in Lebanon..

Mrs. Dickerson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her family will make arrangements on Monday.

Mrs. Dickerson was the widow of Dick Dickerson who died in 2013.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

