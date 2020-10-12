Obit – Mrs. Faye Clayton Bridgewater

Mrs. Faye Clayton Bridgewater, age 77, of Riddleton, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Mrs. Bridgewater was born August 26, 1943 in Lawrenceburg, TN, a daughter of the late William Leslie Clayton and Cornelia Petty Clayton. She was also preceded in death by Son; Jason Dale Bridgewater on August 14, 2016 and Grandson; Matthew Bussell on January 1, 2000. She married Sammy Bridgewater on March 22, 1968. Mrs. Faye worked at the Hartsville Shirt Factory and the Carthage Shirt Factory. She also worked as a substitute teacher for many years at Carthage Elementary School, Smith County High School, and Gordonsville High School. She was a 1961 graduate of Gordonsville High School and a member of the North Carthage Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bridgewater is survived by Husband; Sammy Bridgewater of Riddleton, TN. Daughter and Son-in-Law; Diann (Ronnie) Bussell of Hogans Creek, TN. Daughter-in-Law; Amanda Bridgewater of Riddleton, TN. Grandchildren; Jessica Bridgewater of Riddleton, TN, Austin Bridgewater of Riddleton, TN, Nicholus Bussell of Hogans Creek, TN, and Samantha Bussell of Hogans Creek, TN. Sister; Willodean (Dean) Clayton of Chesnut Mound, TN. Sister-in-Law; Barbara Clayton of Tangelwood, TN.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mrs. Bridgewater are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:30PM at the Davis Cemetery in Riddleton, TN with Eld. Anthony Dixon officiating.

Visitation with the family will be at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 11AM until departure for the cemetery at 1PM.

Pallbearers: Mickey Bush, Randy Bush, Gary Bush, James Smith, Eddie White, John Corey White, Bill Chambers, Dwight Clayton, Leslie Clayton.

BASS OF CARTHAGE