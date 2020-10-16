Obit – Mr. John Hammock

Lifelong Riddleton Community resident, Mr. John Hammock, died Saturday afternoon October 10, 2020 at his Dixon Springs Highway home. He was pronounced deceased later that afternoon at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage. Mr. Hammock was 75.

Mr. Hammock’s pastor, Pastor Preston Carter, officiated at the 12 noon Saturday October 17th funeral services from the Greater Beech Hill Baptist Church in Hartsville assisted by Pastor Jimmie Flemming from the Williams Chapel Church also in the Riddleton Community.. Mr. Hammock was buried beside his mother at the Rockvale Cemetery in Cages Bend in the Riddleton Community.

He was one of two sons born to the late John Christian Hammock who died at the age of 58 on December 27, 1967 and Inez Royster Hammock who died at the age of 82 on May 9, 1994 and was born John Edward Hammock in Nashville on July 6, 1945.

Mr. Hammock’s brother, Samuel “S.W.” Hammock preceded him in death on October 22, 2002 at the age of 58.

Mr. Hammock was a 1963 graduate of the former Turner High School in Carthage where he was business manager of his graduating senior class.

He was a member of the Lily Hill Baptist Church in the Riddleton Community.

Following graduation Mr. Hammock proudly served our country with the United States Army, entering in 1963 and being honorably discharged in 1965 during the Vietnam War.

He was employed for over twenty years with the Ross Gear Division of T. R. W. in Lebanon before retirement.

Mr. Hammock was well known in the Riddleton Community and by many who would see him walking up and down Dixon Springs Highway getting his exercise and trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Although considered by many to be a “Loner”, he was close to his family members and always greeted everyone with a warm, friendly smile.

He also spent a considerable amount of time sitting under his tree in the back yard.

Mr. Hammock had a big heart, a melting pot of wisdom, and would often share those nuggets at every opportunity afforded him. He will be sorely missed.

Surviving are his son, Tony Hammock and wife Rachel of Hendersonville; granddaughter, Ella Hammock of Hendersonville, niece, Alonna Metress Malone-Hammock of Madison; nephews, Samuel “Maurice” Hammock and wife Tiffany of Castilian Springs, Mark Hammock and wife Angela of Mount Juliet; great-nieces and nephews, Samesha Thomas and husband Dwight of Portland, Samari Hammock of Castilian Springs, Amber, Christian and Kennedi Hammock all of Mount Juliet; two great-great-nephews, Benjamin Thomas and Jonathan Thomas both of Portland; a host of friends and cousins including but not limited to Loretta Hogan, Bertha Ward, James Allen, Billy Hicks, James McCall and Alonzo Carr.

