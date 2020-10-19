Obit – Mrs. Jeannie Russell Smith

Mrs. Jeannie Russell Smith, age 64 of Lafayette, died Friday evening, October 16. She is survived by: husband, Charles Smith; 2 daughters, Amy Washer of Horseshoe Bend, Regina Valdez of Smithville; 2 sisters, Patty Hunt of Bowling Green, KY, Rita Carol Russell of Lebanon; 3 brothers, Johnny Russell of South Carthage, Henry Russell of Riddleton, Tony Russell of Smyrna; 4 grandchildren.

Mrs. Smith is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Wednesday morning, October 21, at 11:00 AM. Pastor Bruce Kirby will officiate. Interment in the Walton Cemetery in Lafayette.

Visitation will begin on Tuesday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the Walton Cemetery Mowing Fund.

