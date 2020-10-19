Obit – Linda Gail Caldwell Wyatt

Linda Gail Caldwell Wyatt

Born September 23, 1945

Died October 16, 2020

Age 75 years old

Linda Gail Caldwell Wyatt has left this earth to spend Eternity with our Lord Jesus Christ after a long battle with Leukemia on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Linda (“Gail” to family and close friends) was the baby of 10 children to Mary Belle Caldwell (deceased) and Paul Caldwell (deceased) of Daus, Sequatchie County, Tennessee. Linda lived in Daus, Dunlap, Michigan, Nashville, Elmwood, and was a resident of Grundy County, Tennessee at her death. Linda had many professions including hair stylist for over 30 years, collections agent, real estate agent, travel agent, and small business owner in Gordonsville, Tennessee. Linda and her son Billy, owned and operated the Sub Factory in Gordonsville for 4 years where she met and served many Smith County residents in 2005 through 2009. Linda’s greatest loves were our Lord Jesus Christ, her husband Gary W. Wyatt, Sr., of 25 years, her sons Billy Wayne Lowe and Frank John Allen Lowe (deceased), her 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren (and one due in April 2021). Linda loved music, traveling, gardening, sewing, reading, and cooking. She was always smiling and never met a stranger. Linda went on many adventures with her best friend of over 40 years, Betty Wright (deceased). Linda had no fear, lived life to the fullest and had a generous giving heart. Her laugh and smile were contagious, and her apple pie was the best in town!

Linda is survived by her husband Gary W. Wyatt Sr., her son Billy Wayne Lowe (Billie Carolyn) of Gordonsville, step-sons Gary W. Wyatt, Jr. (April), Gabrielle Wyatt, Nakia Wyatt, step-daughter Mandy Wilson (Aaron), her 7 grandchildren Derek and Hannah Wyatt, Mary Faith Levan (Sean), Anna Belle Phann (Shannon), Malachi and Natalie Wilson, and Landry Wyatt, 4 great grandchildren Austin Phann, Rosie and Violet Levan, Lily Anna Belle Phann, and sister Jean Caldwell Smith of Pikeville, sisters-in-law Yvette Caldwell, Elizabeth Caldwell, Christine Caldwell, along with dozens of nieces and nephews. Linda’s brothers R.B. Caldwell, Paul Caldwell, Jack Caldwell, Harris Caldwell, Richard Caldwell, and sisters Beulah Caldwell, Pauline Caldwell Barker (Ralph), Mabel Caldwell Leslie (Fred) and brother-in-law Clarence Smith, all predeceased her.

Linda will be cremated with a memorial service to be held at Chestnut Mound Methodist Church in Chestnut Mound (Smith County) on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Brother Dicky Johnson will officiate.