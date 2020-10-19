Obit – Mrs. Anna Marie Robinson

Mrs. Anna Marie Robinson, age 76, of Temperance Hall, TN, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020.



Mrs. Robinson was born September 28, 1944 in Buffalo Valley, TN, a daughter of the late Kenneth Scott Alcorn and Nettie Lois Williams Alcorn. She was also preceded in death by Brother; Bill Alcorn and Sisters; Frances Woods, Julana Martin, Cathy Parker, and Janie Bierbaum.



Mrs. Robinson graduated from Upperman High School in 1962. Marie married Larry Robinson on December 22, 1964. She worked at Quick & Easy and as the deli manager of the Carthage Bestway. Mrs. Robinson wrote the Temperance Hall News for the Smithville Review and ran the Temperance Hall Community Center for 20 years. She was a member of the Wolf Creek Baptist Church.



Mrs. Robinson is survived by Husband; Larry Robinson of Temperance Hall, TN. Children; Lynn Robinson and lifelong partner, Michelle Rich, of Temperance Hall, TN, and Tracy Robinson of New Johnsonville, TN. Grandchildren; Hunter Robinson of Dowelltown, TN, and Tara Greene of Gordonsville, TN. Sisters; Jackie Reins of Temperance Hall, TN, and Sharon Hendrixson of Baxter, TN. Father-in-Law; Curtis Woodard of Temperance Hall, TN. Special companions; Gage and Crickett.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Robinson are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Home on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 1PM with Bro. Donnie Agee and Bro. Herb Leftwich officiating. Interment will follow in the Gordonsville Cemetery.



Visitation with the Robinson Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 3PM until 8PM and on Monday after 11AM until service time at 1PM.

Bass of Gordonsville