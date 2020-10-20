Obit – Mr. Nicky “Nick” Dewayne Shepherd

Mr. Nicky “Nick” Dewayne Shepherd, age 58, of McEwen, passed away M o n d a y , S e p t e m b e r 28, 2020, at his home. Mr. Shepherd was born July 14, 1962, in Nashville to Wayne David and Melva Jean Passion Shepherd. He was married to Mary Catherine “Cathy” Hipshire Shepherd. Nick was a member mof Christ Community Church in McEwen. He was a heavy equipment operator. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend to many. Nick loved spending time with his family and will be greatly missed. His most loved quote, “No matter what happens…I’m a winner either way!”

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church, 635 St. Patrick Street, McEwen. Rev. Brandon Dailey officiated the service. Interment followed in the McEwen Cemetery in McEwen. Active pallbearers were Nicky Shepherd, Jr., Chris Shepherd, David Browning, Johnny Hipshire, Gary Brooks, and Earl Ross. mSurvivors include: wife, Cathy Shepherd, McEwen; 3 children, Nicky Shepherd, Jr. (Cassandra), McEwen, Christopher Shepherd (Meghan), Dickson, Tabatha Browning (David), McEwen; 1 bonus daughter, Jennifer Brooks (Gary), Waverly; 7 grandchildren, Destiny, Joanna, Alexia, Heath, Gabriel, Ceceilia, and EllieClaire; 4 bonus grandchildren, mAllanna, Kaylie, Dominic, and Macy; 4 brothers, Wayne Shepherd (Leigh), Columbia, Timothy Shepherd, KY Steve McClanahan (Vicky), Nashville, David Darnell, Nashville; 5 sisters, Laquita McClanahan, Chattanooga, Nita Moore (Terry), Chattanooga, Jackie Bratcher (Burl), Chattanooga, Donna Miano, Gallatin, Tami Mills m(Lanny), Gallatin; mother-in-law, Christine Lory, McEwen. Preceded in death by parents, Wayne David and Melva Jean Shepherd; sister, Davida Warren.

LUFF-BOWEN FUNERAL HOME – MCEWEN

9729 Hwy. 70 E., McEwen, TN 37101