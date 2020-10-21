Obit – Mr. Bradley Huddleston

Mr. Bradley Huddleston, age 81, of Pea Ridge, died Wednesday morning, October 21 at his home. He is survived by: daughter, Wanda Hubbard and husband Jamie of the Bellar hollow; son, Tim Huddleston of Cookeville; sister, Barbara Huddleston of Celina; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Huddleston is at the Carthage Chapel of Sandersosn Funeral home where his service will be conducted on Friday morning, October 23 at 11:00 AM. Eld. Kenny Hensley and Eld Rick Wilson will officiate. Interment in the New Macedonia Cemetery in Pea Ridge. Honorary pall bearers are: Ray Mungle and Harold Dillard.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

The family has requested memorials to the New Macedonia Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Masks are required.

