Obit – Mr. Donnie Phillips

Mr. Donnie Eugene Phillips, age 64, of Crawford, TN, and a longtime resident of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Mr. Phillips was born October 7, 1956 in Monterey, TN, a son of Anna Jean Stevens and the late Clifford Phillips. He was also preceded in death by Brother-in-Law; Bruce Rader. Donnie married Anita Rader on August 27, 1977.

Donnie was a 1974 graduate of Gordonsville High School where he played football. He served his country in the United States Air Force from 1977 until 1982 as a hydraulics pneumatic specialist. Donnie also served his community on the Gordonsville Volunteer Fire Department as Assistant Chief for several years. Mr. Phillips worked in Industrial Maintenance for Meritor, Indusco, and later for Simms Recycling Solutions in LaVergne, TN, until his retirement. He was a member of the Gordonsville United Methodist Church.

Mr. Phillips is survived by Wife of 43 years; Anita Phillips of Crawford, TN. Two Children; Dustin (Amy) Phillips of Gordonsville, TN and Rebecca (Heath) Watkins of Gordonsville, TN. Three grandchildren; Phillip Watkins, Grayson Phillips, Lella Phillips. Siblings; Joyce Whited, Angie Othan, Tim (Jan) Phillips, Connie Dickens, Melissa (Jessie) Taylor. Mother; Anna Jean Coffee of Livingston, TN. Father-in-Law and Mother-in-Law; Leon and Ruby Rader of Lebanon, TN. Lifelong friends; Vince and Debbie Martin, Scott and Carol Smith, and Bob and Brenda Walker.

Funeral Services for Mr. Phillips are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11AM with Bro. Bill Cowan officiating.

Family and friends will gather at the F.A. Norrod Cemetery, 1902 TN-164, Crawford, TN, 38554 for graveside services and interment on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:30PM.

Visitation with the family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 3PM until 7PM and again on Thursday from 10AM until service time at 11AM.

The Family requests memorials be made to the upkeep of the F.A. Norrod Cemetery.

The family requests visitors use their discretion on wearing masks and practicing social distancing when visiting the funeral home.

Pallbearers: Ethan Phillips, Brandon Phillips, Jacob Phillips, Cody Hunter, Gabe Rader, Justin Wade, Tim Phillips, Jr., Michael Martin.

Bass of Gordonsville