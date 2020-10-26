Obit – Mrs. Elanda Hesson Carpenter

A faithful servant and child of God has departed this life at the age of 77 to go to her eternal rest.

Mrs. Elanda Hesson Carpenter, of the Popes Hill Community, departed this life on Wednesday evening October 21, 2020 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had made her home since September 30th of this year.

Mrs. Carpenter was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services were conducted by her pastor, Bro. B. J. Thomason on Sunday afternoon October 25th at 3 p.m. from the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Burial followed in the Garden of Gethsemane near her family.

She was born Hattie Elanda Hesson in Carthage on October 14, 1943 and was the daughter of well-known Carthage barber, the late Raymond Hesson, who died at the age of 65 on February 22, 1979 and Willie Myrtle Kinslow Hesson who died at the age of 73 on January 2, 1992.

Two sisters, Eleanor Albertine Hesson Mofield who died at the age of 71 on August 24, 2008 and Peggy Hesson Barrett who died January 14, 2008 at the age of 72 and Peggy’s husband, Sargent Major James Kenneth “Jim” Barrett, U. S. Army retired, who died April 6, 2018 at the age of 89.

In Waverly, Tennessee on April 22, 1972, she was united in marriage to Roger Carrol Carpenter.

She was employed in the retail segment after rearing her children and worked for the tobacco shop and the Best-Way Deli.

Mrs. Carpenter was a member of the New Middleton Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over forty eight years are the children, Kimberly Carpenter Pedigo and husband Mark of the Buffalo Valley Community; Shane Carpenter and wife Marilyn Bass Carpenter of South Carthage, Roger Carpenter Jr. and Rachel Wright of the Riddleton Community, Deron Barkley and wife Anita of Knoxville; brother, Alton Hesson and wife Nancy of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Bhrett, Blake, Trey, Juliana, Emma, Cameron; four great-grandchildren, Eli, Addison, Bentley and Abigail; Caregivers and family support group, Chelsey Hammond, Kaybree Denney and Whitley Denney.

The Carpenter family requests memorials to the New Middleton Baptist Church Building Fund.

