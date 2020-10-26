Obit – Ms. Macie Lynne Shaw

Ms. Macie Lynne Shaw, age 28, of Hendersonville, TN, and a native of the Bowlings Branch Community in Smith County, TN, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Macie was born August 5, 1992 in Lebanon, TN, a daughter of Tina Mason and the late Michael Anthony Shaw. She was also preceded in death by Grandfathers; Bill Shaw and William T. “Stick” Mason. Macie was a 2011 graduate of Gordonsville High School.

Macie is survived by Mother; Tina Mason of Hendersonville, TN. Brother; Peyton (Victoria Morgan) Shaw of Lancaster, TN. Nephew; Thayer Shaw. Uncle; Dustin Mason of Lancaster, TN. Grandmothers; Alma Doris Mason of Lancaster, TN, and Linda Shaw of Smithville, TN. Uncle; Bill Shaw of Smithville, TN. Great-Grandmother; Annie Ruth Givens of South Carthage, TN. Step-Mother; Tena Shaw of Watertown, TN. Several great uncles, great aunts, and cousins also survive.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 5PM until 7PM at the Church of God of Prophecy, Family Worship Center.

The family requests memorials be made to assist with funeral expenses.

Bass Funeral Home