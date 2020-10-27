Obit – Mrs. Kathy Smiljanic

Mrs. Kathy Smiljanic, age 72, of Brush Creek, died Monday morning, October 26, at her home. She is survived by: husband, Roko Smiljanic Sr.; children, Roko “John” Smiljanic Jr and wife Jayne of Hickman, Jerome Anthony Smiljanic and wife Kimberly of Franklin, TN, Shari Leanna Smiljanic of Vallejo, California; brother, Phillip Johns and wife Nancy of Olympia, Washington; sister, Marie Edington of Baxter; 6 grandchildren.

Mrs. Smiljanic will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Carthage Chapel at a later date.

Sanderson Funeral Home