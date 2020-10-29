Obit – Mr. Danny Sloan

Mr. Danny Sloan, age 80 of the Rome Community died Thursday morning, October 29 at NHC The Trace in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Alice Caplenor Sloan; children, Elizabeth Sloan Pettross and husband Lee of Hiwassie, Daniel Sloan and wife Ashlie of Hiwassie; sister, Linda Sloan Chappelle of Miami, Florida; 5 grandchildren, Rachel Pettross, Rebecca Pettross, Neelie Sloan, Caleb Pettross, Madeline Sloan.

Mr. Sloan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. His service will be private.

Visitation on Friday at the Carthage Chapel from 2:00 PM until 7:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to the Beasley Family Cemetery or Pleasant Shade Cemetery Mowing Fund.

Sanderson of Carthage