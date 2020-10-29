Obit – Mrs. Annie Juanita Sevier Gore

Mrs. Annie Juanita Sevier Gore, age 87, of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Mrs. Gore was born February 13, 1933 in the Hilham Community of Overton County, TN, a daughter of the late Charles Clure Sevier and Mary Edith Hunter Sevier. She married Horace D. Gore on April 30, 1953 and he preceded her in death on April 17, 2018. Mrs. Juanita was also preceded by Siblings; Darnell Sevier, Arvil Sevier, Donie Sevier, Onie Crawford, and Bonnie Mullins. She worked at Welsh until it closed and also worked as a caregiver. She loved working in her garden and canning. Mrs. Gore was happiest when she was doing something for someone else. Her family (children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren) were the center of her life. Mrs. Juanita was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in New Middleton, TN.

Mrs. Gore is survived by Daughters; Jacque Gore of Gordonsville, TN, and Kaye (Kirk) Shores of Carthage, TN. Three grandchildren; Kristen Shores of Spring Hill, TN, Bracie (Kyle) Padgett of Monroe, TN, and Justin Shores of Thompson Station, TN. Great-grandchildren; Coby Rogers and Caleb Rogers. Brother and Sister-in-Law; Roy and Birdie Jackson and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services and Interment for Mrs. Gore will be private.

