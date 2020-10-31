Obit – Mrs. Monica Sheryl Collins

Mrs. Monica Sheryl Collins, age 51, of Carthage, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Riverview Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Collins was born October 9, 1969 in Charleston, WV to Merle and Shirley Bishop. She became head cheerleader of her high school and then a college cheerleader. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Electronic News Media at Middle Tennessee State University in Murfreesboro, TN and interned at television station WKAG TV43 in Hopkinsville/Fort Campbell, KY and Clarksville, TN. She married Dr. Timothy J. Collins on December 1, 1989. She chose to open her gymnastics business and then became a homemaker in 2000 for the remainder of her life. She was a member of Gainesboro First United Methodist Church, Gainesboro, TN.

Mrs. Collins is survived by her loving husband and daughter Dr. Timothy J. Collins and Gretchen B. Collins, parents: Merle and Shirley Bishop, sister: Marilyn (Daniel) Facemire, brothers: Greg (Ann) Bishop, and Grant (Angie) Bishop.

At her request graveside services and interment for Mrs. Collins will be conducted by Bass Funeral Home on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM at the Kemp Cemetery in the Kempville, Tn community. If you choose to attend, please be prepared to wear your mask and practice social distancing because of this Covid Pandemic time.

Family and friends of Mrs. Collins will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 4:30 PM graveside service.

Bass Funeral Home