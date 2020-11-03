JUDGE KANE ISSUES 2 LIFE SENTENCE IN DOUBLE MURDER

A man found guilty in connection with a 2018 double murder near the Defeated community will spend life behind bars. Fifteenth Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Brody Kane sentenced Alain Benitez, age 20, to two life sentences for the two murders during a sentencing hearing Friday afternoon.

The two life sentences are to be served consecutively or back-to-back, rather than concurrent which would have meant they would have been served at the same time. A life sentence is considered 51 years, said Assistant District Attorney Jack Bare, lead prosecutor in the case. Back-to-back life sentences amounts to 102 years.

