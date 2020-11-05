Obit – Mrs. Dean Baker Bush

Mrs. Dean Baker Bush, age 86 of Old Hickory, died Wednesday morning, November 4 at Charter Senior Living in Old Hickory. She is survived by: 2 children, Donna Dillard and husband Gene Darrell of Old Hickory, Jimmy Bush and wife Vonda of Old Hickory; 5 grandchildren, Valerie Buck, Michelle Garcia, Devin Dillard, Dustin Dillard, Darrell Dillard; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Mrs. Bush is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, November 8 at 3:00 PM. Bro. Ed Inman will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: David Garcia, Lee Buck, Dustin Dillard, Devin Dillard, Ethan Buck, Eli Buck.

Visitation will be on Sunday only from 12:00 Noon until service time at 3:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage