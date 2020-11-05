Obit – Mrs. Debbie Bishop

Mrs. Debbie Bishop, age 68, of Alexandria, TN, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020.

Mrs. Bishop was born April 15, 1952 in Smithville, TN, the daughter of the late Harvey Braxton Malone and Eva Ray Parkerson. She married Danny Bishop on January 27, 1997 and he preceded her in death on June 4, 2017. She was also preceded in death by Siblings; Roy Lee Malone, Billy Malone, Robert Donald Malone, and Frances Moss. Debbie graduated from Dekalb County High School in 1970. Mrs. Bishop was a member of the West Main Baptist Church in Alexandria, TN.

Mrs. Bishop is survived by Sister; Jimmie (David) Carter of Alexandria, TN. Step-daughters; Angela (Gale) Sanders of Lewisburg, TN, and Sharon Glover of Carthage, TN. Grandchildren; Brian (Jen) Dillehay, Megan Watson, and Andrea Glover. Great-grandchildren; Ava, Ethan, Malorie, Owen, and Liam. Brother-in-Law; Wayne (Paulette) Bishop of Maggart, TN. Sister-in-Law; Loretta Malone of Alexandria, TN, and Betty Jean Malone of Dowelltown, TN. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews also survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bishop are scheduled to be conducted from the Avant Funeral Home in Alexandria, TN, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 1PM. Interment will follow in the Brush Creek Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be at Avant Funeral Home on Friday from 4PM until 7PM and on Saturday after 10AM until service time at 1PM.

The family requests memorials be made to the West Main Baptist Church Children’s Fund.

