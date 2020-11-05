Obit – Ms. Nancy Ann Neal

Ms. Nancy Ann Neal, age 52 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

Nancy was born April 20, 1968 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late James Joe Neal and Mandy Louise Rollins Neal. She graduated from Smith County High School. Nancy was a member of the Prospect, Inc., community for over 20 years. She was full of life and never met a stranger. Nancy was really outgoing and loved people. She enjoyed babies, flowers, and going to church. She loved her birthday and Christmas. Nancy also loved her cat; Snowball. Her favorite job was working as a door greeter at Wilson Bank & Trust. She was a member of the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Ms. Neal is survived by four siblings; James Albert Neal of Rock City, TN, Ann (Randy) Warman of Defeated, TN, Ruby Handy of Cookeville, TN, and Joe Neal of Difficult, TN. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and great-great nieces and great-great nephews. She is also survived by the community at Prospect, Inc.

Funeral Services will be private.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Union Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church or to Prospect, Inc.

