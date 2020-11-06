Obit – Mr. Potsie Enoch

Mr. Potsie Enoch, age 70 of Monoville, died Wednesday afternoon, November 4 at Sumner Regional in Gallatin. He is survived by: wife, Karen Enoch; children, Holly Kirkland and husband Raymond of Pleasant Shade, Phillip Enoch and fiance’Jill of Grant; father, William Enoch of Hartsville Pike; siblings, Sidney Enoch and wife Sharon of Riddleton, Jimmy Enoch and wife Connie of South Carthage, Kelton Hamm of Portland, Kathy Swicegood and husband Jimmy of Carthage, Scotty Enoch and wife Myra of Riddleton, Joey Enoch of Carthage; grandson, Tyler Enoch of Carthage.

Mr. Enoch is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Eld. Michael Nesbitt will officiate. Interment in the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers are: Stephen Enoch, Jimmy Glenn Enoch, Sidney Enoch, Chad Green, Joe Green, Dylan Shoulders, Brad Green, Lee Green, Dalton Shoulders.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Sunday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

The family has requested memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

Sanderson of Carthage