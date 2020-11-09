Obit – Mr. Jason Boulton

Mr. Jason Boulton, age 36, of the Elmwood Community was pronounced dead on arrival at 3 a.m. Saturday morning November 7, 2020 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage following a single vehicle automobile accident at 285 Horseshoe Bend Lane.

Mr. Boulton will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home pending release from the Metro Medical Examiner office which is anticipated to be on Tuesday November 10th.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

Mr. Boulton is the husband of Courtney Boulton, the son of Tammy Overstreet Gibbs of the Elmwood Community and Jimmy Boulton of Lebanon and the grandson of Helen Overstreet also of the Elmwood Community.

