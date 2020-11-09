Obit – Pastor James Buford Bane

Pastor James Buford Bane age 84 of Lebanon, died Sunday morning, Nov. 8, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Nashville. Born Dec. 5, 1935 in LaFayette, GA he was the son of the late Calvin Isaac Bane and Hattie Mai Rogers Bane. Buford was preceded in death by his wife, Stella Mai Silcox Bane in 2016; a grandson, Terry Johnson; sister, Mary Eleanor Bane; brothers, Roy Elmer Bane, William Luther Bane, Jimmy Earl Bane, Dewey Calvin Bane and an infant brother, Gilbert.

Pastor Bane was a minister for over 42 years and served as Pastor of the Full Gospel Tabernacle and operated Bane Custom Cabinet in Lebanon for over 40 years. Buford is survived by his daughter, Patricia Lackey of Lebanon; son, Kenneth Bane and his wife, Patricia of Carthage; grandchildren, James (Terra) Johnson, Brian (Virginia) Johnson, Kendra Grisham, Chelsea (Dustin) Angel, Lucinda Sanchez, Misty Wood, Keith (Canvas) Lackey, James (Vickey) Lackey, Shayne (Kandi) Ray; great grandchildren, Harley, James and Rachel Johnson, Ashley Johnson, Maya Johnson, Kane Grisham, Kamera Wilkerson; numerous step great grandchildren; siblings, Willie B. Bane and wife, Mary; Gladys Evelyn Hart; Freddie Myers Bane; Johnny Calvin Bane and wife, Jacqueline; Betty Grace Grisham and husband, Roger; Carl Lee Bane and wife, Joyce; Joyce Lovett and husband, Don; Hubert Bane and wife, Joyce; numerous nieces and nephews and extended family around the world.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and prior to services Thursday. Interment will be at Prosperity Cemetery.